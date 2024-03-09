MP: 7 MW Solar Plant Worth ₹43.2 Crore Inaugurated In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister of Energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar marked a significant milestone in the state's renewable energy journey by virtually inaugurating the 7 MW solar plant of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company in Ratagudaria village, Jabalpur.

The solar plant, with an estimated cost of Rs 43.2 crore, is expected to produce one crore units of energy annually, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy goals.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Saturday, saw the presence of public representatives, senior officials of the electricity board, renewable energy officers, and administrative officers.

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company managing director Manjeet Singh and other senior engineers joined the event virtually from Jabalpur.

The solar plant's journey began with the water resources department offering to transfer the 7 MW land-based solar power plant to the energy department. Following the signing of the MoU by the generating company on September 8, 2023, solar power generation commenced with test synchronisation on December 2, 2023.

The successful inauguration of the solar plant signifies a step forward in Madhya Pradesh's commitment to renewable energy production. With the addition of solar energy to its existing thermal and hydropower generation, Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company aims to contribute significantly to the state's sustainable energy future.