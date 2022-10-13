e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 7 houses in Khandwa detected to be breeding spot of Dengue

MP: 7 houses in Khandwa detected to be breeding spot of Dengue

District Malaria Officer said that pamphlets were distributed to residents and requested to take all precautions and not to allow water to stagnate on their premises. In this way, residents urged us to stop the breeding of Dengue mosquitoes and protect our family from the disease.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As part of an intensive larval survey campaign, house-to-house surveys are conducted to identify larva-breeding spots and check the spread of Dengue across 190 houses in the district. As many as 7 houses were found to be breeding spot of Dengue and urged to remain extra vigilant.

District Malaria Officer said that pamphlets were distributed to residents and requested to take all precautions and not to allow water to stagnate on their premises. In this way, residents urged to stop the breeding of Dengue mosquitoes and protect our family from the disease.

In case of fever, residents were urged to consult the nearest government hospital or dispensary to get blood test done. An awareness campaign was held at Maharishi Dayanand Aglow Vedic Higher Secondary School, Arya Samaj School Singhad Talai, Khandwa and Government Higher Secondary School, Jaswadi of Jawar Primary Health Centre.

The objective of the programme was to create awareness among children to avoid health issues and creating healthy, clean environment around home, playground, streets, school and surroundings. During which, Malaria inspector Neeraj Sharad, members of Urban Area Team and Malaria inspector Rajesh Prajapati and school teacher along with the staff were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh transfers over Rs 345 crore to accounts of 15,948 labourers
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 