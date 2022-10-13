MP: 7 houses in Khandwa detected to be breeding spot of Dengue

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As part of an intensive larval survey campaign, house-to-house surveys are conducted to identify larva-breeding spots and check the spread of Dengue across 190 houses in the district. As many as 7 houses were found to be breeding spot of Dengue and urged to remain extra vigilant.

District Malaria Officer said that pamphlets were distributed to residents and requested to take all precautions and not to allow water to stagnate on their premises. In this way, residents urged to stop the breeding of Dengue mosquitoes and protect our family from the disease.

In case of fever, residents were urged to consult the nearest government hospital or dispensary to get blood test done. An awareness campaign was held at Maharishi Dayanand Aglow Vedic Higher Secondary School, Arya Samaj School Singhad Talai, Khandwa and Government Higher Secondary School, Jaswadi of Jawar Primary Health Centre.

The objective of the programme was to create awareness among children to avoid health issues and creating healthy, clean environment around home, playground, streets, school and surroundings. During which, Malaria inspector Neeraj Sharad, members of Urban Area Team and Malaria inspector Rajesh Prajapati and school teacher along with the staff were present.