 MP: 63 Kg Opium Seized Under Anti-Drug Operation In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
MP: 63 Kg Opium Seized Under Anti-Drug Operation In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, conducted a successful raid based on specific intelligence inputs.

On Wednesday, a coordinated operation was launched in Manpura Village falls under Singoli tehsil of Neemuch district resulting in the recovery of a substantial amount of Opium.

The operation, carried out by teams from CBN Neemuch and Singoli, targeted a suspected house and bada (storage facility).

A total of 63 kilograms of opium was seized during the raid. The contraband was found concealed in various locations, including a Swift car parked in the bada and hidden within the house itself.

The operation was conducted following intelligence indicating that a resident of Village Manpura was in possession of Opium and intended to supply it to drug traffickers in Rajasthan. The swift and decisive action by CBN officers led to the arrest of the individual responsible for the house and bada.

Opium, vehicle confiscated

The seized Opium and the vehicle used for transportation have been confiscated, and the suspect has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The successful operation highlights the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle the menace of drug trafficking and underscores the importance of timely intelligence and coordinated efforts in combating such criminal activities.

