MP: 60 Kg Beef Meant For Engagement Seized In Khandwa, Bride Arrested

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In one of its kind bizarre incident reported in Khandwa district, police arrested the bride-to-be after the police team seized about 60 kilograms of beef meant to be served to guests during her engagement ceremony.

The police team, acting on a tip-off, raided the venue just hours before the engagement ceremony was scheduled to begin. The bride-to-be was taken into custody and charged with the possession and distribution of beef, which is prohibited in the district.

According to local police, based on a report from the veterinary department, it was conferred that the raw meat is nothing but beef. Police added that eight chopped legs and 10 kilograms of raw meat were also seized from the spot.

The incident occurred in Mundwara of Jawar village, where a police team received a tip-off about beef being prepared at the function in Fokatpura colony.

Upon arrival, the police found guests present, including the bride, Yasra, daughter of Shabnam Bi, and recovered eight legs of a cow chopped off, 60 kg of partially cooked meat, and an additional 10 kg of raw meat found in the refrigerator.

According to TI GP Verma, the seized animal's eight legs were sent to a veterinary hospital, where examinations confirmed that they belonged to a cow.

Shabnam Bi said that she had procured the meat from a local villager named Javed, who assured her of a reasonable price, which was later revealed to be cow meat.

Police have booked the bride Yasra under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2oo4. An investigation into the matter has begun. Police would book other people in the case as well.