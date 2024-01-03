 MP: 550 Kg Mahua, Lahan Seized From Tajli Forest In Alot
Illicit liquor operations persist in the Alot region, ranging from homemade distilleries to diary-based sales.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department in Alot intensified its operation against the illicit liquor business, seizing a huge 550 kg of raw materials (mahua and lahan) for liquor production from the Tajli village forest.

Despite being a protected area, clandestine liquor production was uncovered, resulting in action under section 34/1 of the Excise Act against unidentified people involved.

The excise department sporadically takes action against these operations, aiming to curb the flourishing illicit liquor trade. Recent viral images on social media depicted people consuming alcohol at an Alot bus stand, raising concerns about the persistence of such behavior even during the shutdown. Surprisingly, no departmental action followed despite media coverage.

The seized mahua and lahan, valued at Rs 55,000, highlight the lucrative nature of these illegal activities. The excise department's efforts aim to dismantle these operations and ensure public safety, but the challenges persist as illicit liquor businesses adapt and find new hiding spots, including within protected areas.

Authorities face an uphill battle in curbing the deeply entrenched and widespread issue of illicit liquor trade in the Alot region.

