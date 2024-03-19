MP: 53 Absentee Evaluators Served Show-Cause Notices In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing evaluation of 63,000 answer sheets of Classes V and VIII in Sardarpur, 53 absentee evaluators have been served with show-cause notices.

Despite the strict monitoring by the education department officials, a significant number of evaluators were absent on the first day of evaluation. As a result, assistant evaluation in-charge Mahendra Singh Solanki reported a shortfall in the evaluation process.

In response to the absenteeism, evaluation centre in-charge GP Sharma promptly issued show-cause notices to the absent employees. They have been summoned to provide satisfactory explanations shortly.

The notices also warned of potential strict actions against the absentee evaluators if their responses are deemed unsatisfactory or unsubstantiated. The officials emphasise the importance of timely and dedicated participation to ensure the smooth progress of the evaluation process.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to address the logistical challenges and maintain the target of evaluating 12,500 answer sheets per day. Additional evaluator employees are being called in to meet the workload and adhere to the seven-day evaluation deadline.

The education department reiterates its commitment to upholding the integrity and efficiency of the evaluation process, ensuring fair assessment for all students involved in the examination.