MP: 33 Years On, Farmers Losing Their Land To Army Still Fighting For Compensation

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of 25 villages who had lost their land when the Army acquired it 33 years ago are still waiting to get their due compensation from the government. Ministry of Defence, Defence Estate Office, and state government are passing bucks from one another and a large number of farmers have died while waiting for their dues.

The farmers held a press conference on Friday to talk about their problems. They said that the Defence Ministry had taken over the land of the farmers in the Berchha-Hema range area, the price of which was paid from Rs 52,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 36,000 per hectare for non-irrigated land.

Farmers wanted more payment for their land, which they did not get. They took refuge in the court and in 2017, it was decided to give another Rs 10,000 per hectare to the irrigated land, but to date, the money has not been given to the farmers by the military department of the Defence Ministry. About 1,000 families are troubled by this and 33 years have passed since this indifference. Hukam Singh Choudhary, Siyanad Siddhanath Shriram Mukali, Bihari Lal Abaram, Ramesh Govind, Ghanshyam Patidar, Badrilal Mukati, Ambaram Girdhari, and others were present.