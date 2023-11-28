MP: 33 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns In Mandsaur | Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying passengers from Mandsaur to the Pratapgarh region of Rajasthan crashed late on Monday night, injuring at least 33 people, including 19 women and one kid, according to the police.

All injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical.

The bus, according to the police, was a Jakhar Travels vehicle traveling from Mandsaur to Pratapgarh. They said that the speeding bus lost control and flipped close to Hathuniya hamlet.

Following the collision, there was a commotion within the bus, prompting residents to rush to the scene and break the bus's glass windows in order to rescue the passengers.

After getting word, a police squad from the Hathunia police station arrived on the scene and hurried the patients to the district hospital.

Primary cause ascertained to be tyre burst

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation. At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added.