MP: 32.37 Lakh Consumers Enjoy Affordable Electricity Under Griha Jyoti Yojana

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity company has granted a subsidy of Rs 153 crore, benefitting 32.37 lakh domestic consumers in Malwa-Nimar region, with 2.37 lakh consumers in Ratlam only. This subsidy is part of the Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, which aims to provide affordable electricity to households.

Under this initiative, consumers receive electricity at the rate of one rupee per unit. For the initial 100 units, a flat rate of Rs 100 is applied. The scheme applies to domestic consumers with a maximum consumption of 150 units within 30 days.

However, if the consumption exceeds this limit, the subsidy for that particular month is not applicable.

Amit Tomar, the managing director of the electricity company, highlighted that a substantial subsidy of Rs 153 crore has been disbursed to 32.37 lakh consumers within a month under the Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana. Each consumer is eligible for a maximum subsidy of Rs 560.

The Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, particularly those with moderate consumption levels. By offering affordable rates, the initiative not only supports households but also contributes to broader economic stability.

Ratlam residents, along with a significant number from Malwa and Nimar, can now benefit from this subsidy, fostering improved accessibility to electricity and enhancing the overall quality of life in the region.

How many people got benefits in which district:

Ratlam: 2.37 lakh

Indore: 5 lakh

Mandsaur: 2.31 lakh

Dhar: 3 Lakh

Ujjain: 2.99 lakh

Khargone: 2.83 lakh

Dewas: 2.31 lakh

Barwani: 2.08 lakh

Khandwa: 1.99 Lakh

Jhabua: 1.75 lakh