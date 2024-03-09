MP: 30 Villagers Fall Sick After Consuming Poor Quality 'Vrat' Food On Mahashivratri

Representative Image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Khetia as residents of Bombay Plot, Shivji Ward, Pratap Chowk, and Mata Mandir Chowk fell victim to food poisoning after consuming sub-standard food, particularly “bhagar”, late in the evening on Mahashivratri.

According to information, around 30 people fell ill. Some of them have been discharged from the primary health centre, while others are still undergoing treatment in Shadah village (part of Khetia in Maharashtra).

The affected individuals complained of vomiting and diarrhea, prompting them to seek medical assistance.

It is reported that a family, including Kachru Bhai, his mother, wife, and two daughters, experienced severe symptoms after consuming bhagar bought from a local grocery shop. They were admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment at the primary health centre.

This incident has shed light on the negligence of the Food Department regarding the quality of items sold at local stores. Despite attempts to reach out to officials, there has been no response, leaving the situation unclear. In response to the crisis, CHMO Dr Surekha Jamre dispatched a health department team to Khetia to assess the situation and provide the necessary assistance.

Dr Darshan Jadhav, the Medical Officer overseeing the treatment, confirmed that several patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea are being treated. Asha workers have been deployed to assist in affected areas across the city.

One patient, Kanta Bai, reported purchasing bhagar from a nearby Kirana shop and preparing it, only to suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after consumption.

This unfortunate incident has once again highlighted the importance of strict quality control measures in food distribution to prevent such occurrences in the future.