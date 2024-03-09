MP: Tantriks Caught Chanting Mantras Near Youth's Burning Pyre On Mahashivratri Night; Public Outrage In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre and disturbing incident reported on the night of Mahashivratri, two tantriks were apprehended, while performing rituals and chanting mantras in front of a burning pyre in Gopalpura, Guna.

The funeral pyre belonged to a 29-year-old youth, Ashwini Kevat, who tragically passed away from a heart attack.

Ashwini, a resident of Gopalpura, had returned from a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and was accompanied by his friend Paras, when he suddenly collapsed near Bhadaura due to severe chest pain. Despite efforts to save him, Ashwini was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident took a disturbing turn when Ashwini's brother, Nikhil Kevat, and other family members arrived at the cremation ground to pay their respects.

They discovered three individuals, including two tantrikas, performing rituals near the pyre. The tantrikas had gathered ashes, vermilion, a knife, and other items from the pyre.

Deceased's younger brother Nikhil Kevat informed the police that, "When I reached the crematorium at 9 pm, I saw three people near my brother's funeral pyre. I thought they were friends paying their respects. However, I soon realized they were chanting tantra-mantra and had gathered ashes, vermilion, and other items from the pyre."

Initially denying any wrongdoing, the accused later confessed to their actions. One of them, Rahul Bairagi, managed to escape, but Avinash Chandel and Dilip Chandel were apprehended and handed over to the Cantt police station.

The community has expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting the lack of basic security measures at the crematorium.

CSP Shweta Gupta confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused. The incident has sparked anger and concern among the locals, calling for better arrangements and vigilance at such places to prevent similar occurrences in the future.