 MP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna

MP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna

11 people lost their lives and around 200 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the horrific fire tragedy that took place in a firecracker factory in Harda on Wednesday, the district administration carried out a random inspection of fire crackers outlets later in the day. As a result, 3 firecracker shops located in Chachora were sealed on failing to comply with the safety standard.

11 people lost their lives and around 200 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district. CM Dr Mohan Yadav ordered crackdown against illegal Firecrackers factories.

Following the incident that took place in Harda, Collector and District Magistrate instructed all SDMs of the district in the afternoon to immediately carry-out inspection of firecracker factories and warehouses of their sub-divisional areas. Instructions were given that all security-related measures should be checked and ensured in firecracker factories and warehouses.

Led by SDM Vikas Kumar Anand, police teams inspected establishments in Chachora and Kumbhraj areas. Two shops in Chachora sealed for non-compliant with fire safety norms and electrical wires were dangerously hanging, posing significant risks to both workers and customers. Similarly, a shop in Kumbhraj Nagar was sealed for failing to adhere to safety standards. Intensive investigations continued in other areas too.

Read Also
Bhopal Authorities Take Action After Harda Firecracker Blast; Plans To Relocate Halalpur Market
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Exam: Class 10 Urdu Exam Concludes Smoothly

MP Board Exam: Class 10 Urdu Exam Concludes Smoothly

Harda Fire: District Admin Springs Into Action

Harda Fire: District Admin Springs Into Action

MP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna

MP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna

MP: Police Unravel Mystery Surrounding Body Recovered In Dehri Village

MP: Police Unravel Mystery Surrounding Body Recovered In Dehri Village

MP: Jaora SDM Transferred For Misbehaving With Villagers

MP: Jaora SDM Transferred For Misbehaving With Villagers