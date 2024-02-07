MP: 3 Firecracker Shops Sealed After Harda Factory Blast In Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the horrific fire tragedy that took place in a firecracker factory in Harda on Wednesday, the district administration carried out a random inspection of fire crackers outlets later in the day. As a result, 3 firecracker shops located in Chachora were sealed on failing to comply with the safety standard.

11 people lost their lives and around 200 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district. CM Dr Mohan Yadav ordered crackdown against illegal Firecrackers factories.

Following the incident that took place in Harda, Collector and District Magistrate instructed all SDMs of the district in the afternoon to immediately carry-out inspection of firecracker factories and warehouses of their sub-divisional areas. Instructions were given that all security-related measures should be checked and ensured in firecracker factories and warehouses.

Led by SDM Vikas Kumar Anand, police teams inspected establishments in Chachora and Kumbhraj areas. Two shops in Chachora sealed for non-compliant with fire safety norms and electrical wires were dangerously hanging, posing significant risks to both workers and customers. Similarly, a shop in Kumbhraj Nagar was sealed for failing to adhere to safety standards. Intensive investigations continued in other areas too.