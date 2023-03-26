MP: 3 booked including 1 woman for assault on man in Indore gym over old enemity; CCTV footage surfaces |

A video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a man is seen thrashed by another man and a woman in a gym. The incident reportedly took place on Friday due to old enemity between the accused and the victim.

CCTV footage shows the scuffle in the gym

In the video posted on Twitter by a user, one can see the CCTV footage at the time of the incident. The accused in an orange t-shirt can be seen charging over the victim in the green t-shirt. The victim is seen defending himself by pushing the accused away from his face.

Soon the accused is accompanied by another man and a woman, who appear to be his friends. The main accused tries to catch hold of the victim as he tries to run away in his defence. He is then hit by the woman and the other two men in the other part of the gym. As the fight is seen escalated, other gym members meddle in between them and stop the attack on the victim.

Case filed, 3 booked for assault

According to a report in News18 MP, the incident reportedly took place in the limits of Rajendra Nagar police station. The victim, Sourav immediately reached the police station and filed a complaint against the ones accused. Police then booked three people, two men and a woman in the case.

The prime accused is identified as Akash, and is a listed criminal according to local police. He and the woman involved in the attack both have served attempt to murder charges over a scuffle in a night club in the past.

Police have filed a case against the accused and further investigation in the matter is underway.