Indore: Unidentified girl found dead in Mangliya, murder suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Mangliya area after the body of a girl was found in an isolated place here on Saturday. Injury marks were also found on her face leading to the conjecture that she was murdered and dumped here by the killer/killers. The police have sent the body for autopsy and the efforts are on to identify her.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said that the villagers found the body in an isolated place behind a factory and a few meters away from the toll plaza around 4 pm. The girl was wearing a green t-shirt and black pants. It is believed that she was first attacked with a stone and later strangled to death by unidentified accused.

Some eatables and liquor were also found near the spot. The age of the girl is between 16 and 20 years. The photos of the girl were also shared with the nearby police stations to know about any missing girls there. The CCTVs installed at the toll plaza and other places are also being checked by the police to identify the accused.