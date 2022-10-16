MP: 282 British-era coins found in Maina village

Representative Photo |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 282 precious coins from British era have been found from Maina village of Susner block of Agar Malwa district. All coins have been seized and deposited in the district treasury.

As per information, the coins were found by children who were digging the soil on Saturday evening. Upon finding precious coins, children informed their parents about coins who later informed the local police. On being informed, police rushed to the farm owned by Karan Singh in Maina village and took the 282 precious in their possession.

As per tehsildar Vijay Senani, local jewellers would be called for verification of the antiquity of the coins.