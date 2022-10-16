e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 282 British-era coins found in Maina village

MP: 282 British-era coins found in Maina village

As per tehsildar Vijay Senani, local jewellers would be called for verification of the antiquity of the coins.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 282 precious coins from British era have been found from Maina village of Susner block of Agar Malwa district. All coins have been seized and deposited in the district treasury.

As per information, the coins were found by children who were digging the soil on Saturday evening. Upon finding precious coins, children informed their parents about coins who later informed the local police. On being informed, police rushed to the farm owned by Karan Singh in Maina village and took the 282 precious in their possession.

As per tehsildar Vijay Senani, local jewellers would be called for verification of the antiquity of the coins.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tribal youths should work for community’s progress, says Governor Mangubhai Patel
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Burhanpur: Congress holds meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

Burhanpur: Congress holds meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized