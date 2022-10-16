Bhopal: Tribal youths should work for community’s progress, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel joins Kalda village in Panna district virtually for Ram Katha on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel called upon the educated tribal youths to contribute to the work being done by the Central and State Governments for the development of the community. He told to help the deprived, backward eligible persons of the society to get benefits of public welfare schemes.

He was addressing the people through virtual medium from Raj Bhavan Bhopal in Shri Ram Katha organised by Sant Shri Bageshwar Dham in Kalda village of Panna district.

He said that as Governor, he is making constant efforts to bring the deprived and backward sections of the society into the mainstream of development. He said that our country is progressing rapidly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve is to build a new India. PM is working continuously for the service and prosperity of all. He said that along with the government, the role of every big and small person in the society is important in building an inclusive society. The benefits of public welfare schemes should reach the tribal and forest dwellers. It is the responsibility of all sections of the society.

He stressed the need to encourage production of cereals like kodo, kutki, jowar, bajra and ragi in the context of the declaration of the year 2023 as the International Year of Nutritious Cereals by the United Nations General Assembly.