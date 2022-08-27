e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Ram Katha in Governor House, PUCL objects

Human rights worker and PUCL member Kavita Srivastava said that it is against the dignity of the constitutional post of the Governor of Rajasthan

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Governor House in Rajasthan | Photo: Twitter Image

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is hosting a Ram Katha at the Governor House of the state and this has caught controversy as the People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) has objected to the said event.

The Ram Katha and The Bhakti art exhibition started in the Governor House on Saturday.

Social organizations have raised questions about the religious programs being held in the Governor House. Social organization PUCL, while registering a strong objection to the organization of Ram Katha in Raj Bhawan Rajasthan, said that such religious events in Raj Bhavan are beyond the limits of constitutional position and values. The government should stop this with immediate effect.

Human rights worker and PUCL member Kavita Srivastava said that it is against the dignity of the constitutional post of the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, to get Ramkatha done by Sant Vijay Kaushal Maharaj on the Raj Bhavan premises.

"PUCL Rajasthan is neither against Ram Katha nor against Lord Ram nor against Sant Vijay Kaushal Maharaj. Our protest is against the dignity of the constitutional office of the Governor who has taken oath under Article 157 of the Constitution and to organize a religious program in the Raj Bhavan on behalf of a constitutional body is in sharp contrast to the secular value enshrined in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution," she said objecting to the event that is being held inside the premises of Raj Bhavan.

Srivastava added that the invitation sent for this program has the official seal of the government on it which makes it clear that the said organized event is not a personal program of the Governor.

Read Also
Watch: Ahead of NSUI elections, aspiring leaders of Rajasthan University touch feet of batchmates...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbaikars all set to celebrate Ganpati festival without pandemic curbs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRajasthan: Ram Katha in Governor House, PUCL objects

RECENT STORIES

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

PM Modi opens Atal bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, spins Charkha with 7,500 women

PM Modi opens Atal bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, spins Charkha with 7,500 women

WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody

WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody