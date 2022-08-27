Rajasthan: Ram Katha in Governor House, PUCL objects

Governor House in Rajasthan | Photo: Twitter Image

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is hosting a Ram Katha at the Governor House of the state and this has caught controversy as the People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) has objected to the said event.

The Ram Katha and The Bhakti art exhibition started in the Governor House on Saturday.

Social organizations have raised questions about the religious programs being held in the Governor House. Social organization PUCL, while registering a strong objection to the organization of Ram Katha in Raj Bhawan Rajasthan, said that such religious events in Raj Bhavan are beyond the limits of constitutional position and values. The government should stop this with immediate effect.

Human rights worker and PUCL member Kavita Srivastava said that it is against the dignity of the constitutional post of the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, to get Ramkatha done by Sant Vijay Kaushal Maharaj on the Raj Bhavan premises.

"PUCL Rajasthan is neither against Ram Katha nor against Lord Ram nor against Sant Vijay Kaushal Maharaj. Our protest is against the dignity of the constitutional office of the Governor who has taken oath under Article 157 of the Constitution and to organize a religious program in the Raj Bhavan on behalf of a constitutional body is in sharp contrast to the secular value enshrined in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution," she said objecting to the event that is being held inside the premises of Raj Bhavan.

Srivastava added that the invitation sent for this program has the official seal of the government on it which makes it clear that the said organized event is not a personal program of the Governor.

Read Also Mumbaikars all set to celebrate Ganpati festival without pandemic curbs