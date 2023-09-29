MP: 25 Injured As Bus Falls From 20-ft High Culvert In Khargone; Shocking Live Footage Of Accident Surfaces |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A private bus fell into a river from a 20-ft high culvert after its tire burst, injuring nearly 25 people on Thursday evening. Live video footage of the accident came to fore on Friday, showing how the bus collided with the culvert and then fell into the river.

The incident was caught on the dash cam of another bus coming from behind.

According to information, the major accident took place in Gogawa police station area of Khargone district somewhere between 5 pm to 6 pm. The bus full of passengers was passing through a 20-feet high bridge built over the river flowing in Rodiya village when suddenly, one of its tires burst. This caused the bus to lose balance and it fell straight into the river.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

