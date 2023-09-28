MP: Digvijaya Demands Probe Into Delayed Release Of Water From Dam In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Thursday, demanded a thorough investigation into the delayed release of water from Omkareshwar Dam, causing huge floods and devastations recently. He said that the matter should be probed by a retired judge and strict action should be taken against the responsible and guilty officers in this regard.

Meeting flood victims from 22 villages at Kasrawad Rest House in the presence of former agriculture minister and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav, Singh said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's unveiling of the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar, water was first stopped in Omkareshwar Dam to achieve political ends, and later the pressure of this water was increased.

Due to the increase, a large amount of water was released from Omkareshwar Dam. Instead of the limit of 32,000 cusec water release, 52,000 cusec water was released from Omkareshwar Dam into the Narmada River, causing floods and huge devastation.

During the meeting, flood victims shared their plight with the Congress leaders.

The affected people said that the rain and severe floods in Narmada have caused huge devastation. Farmers' crops have also been destroyed. Till now, they have not received any kind of help, assistance, or compensation from the government.

The lack of support from the government has left the affected people in a dire situation, struggling to recover from the losses they have incurred. Many families are now facing financial hardships due to the destruction of their livelihoods.

Singh has also demanded 100 per cent compensation to all the affected people for the damaged houses, rehabilitation and compensation to the displaced people, compensation for loss of life and loss of cattle, and rehabilitation of flood-affected villages.

BJP is losing elections

In response to a question about the BJP giving tickets to big leaders and declaring them candidates in the assembly elections, Singh told the media that he was very nervous. The BJP is losing the elections. MLAs Kedar Singh Dabar and Panchilal Medha were also present on the occasion.

Congress workers asked to defeat BJP

Digvijay Singh met MLA Sachin Yadav in Borawan village on Thursday morning and discussed with Congress workers from Kasrawad assembly constituency and Congress leaders and workers from different places in Khargone district. Singh asked everyone to prepare for the elections and defeat the BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)