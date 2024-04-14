MP: 203 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Seized, 4 Arrested

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a drive aimed at curbing illegal liquor transportation, the police seized 203 boxes of illicit liquor from two vehicles in Amjhera of Dhar district and nabbed four persons.

Under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh and SDOP Ashutosh Patel, the Amjhera police intercepted two vehicles on the way from Indore to Sardarpur. Acting on a tip-off, two police teams were deployed on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane road late on Saturday night.

The two pick-up vehicles were intercepted at around 5 am on Sunday morning. Upon inspection, boxes of illicit liquor concealed behind a layer of fruit crates. Despite thorough questioning, the drivers failed to produce any valid documentation for the liquor. Both the vehicles were confiscated and cases were registered against the accused under the Excise Act.

Station in-charge Ravindra Kumar Baria said despite attempts by the accused to flee, the police arrested four accused identified as Sanjay, Anil, Sunil and Santosh. They confiscated 203 cases of beer, valued at Rs 7 lakh, and the vehicles with a combined worth of Rs 14 lakha