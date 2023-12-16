MP: 2 Members Of Vehicle Gang Caught With 3 Bikes; Confess To Commit Crime Under Drug Influence

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To stop two-wheeler vehicle theft in Pithampur Industrial Area, the police have formed a special team to deal with these vehicle thieves.

Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the special police team formed to catch two-wheeler thieves got its first success when the members of the special team, wearing plain uniform and activating their informer system, caught two youths who had come to steal the vehicle.

A minor youth was also with him. When the police caught the vehicle thief Rahul father Mohanlal, age 22, resident of Dharampuri, he confessed to stealing a motorcycle in Pithampur area and they commit the crime under influence of the drugs. When the police interrogated him more strictly, he told the police that along with him, a 16 year old minor youth would also steal vehicles and sell them in Dharampur for four to five thousand rupees. The police have just recovered three motorcycles from these thieves and are yet to recover five-six motorcycles. The police station in-charge said that the informer system along with the special team is being fully activated to catch the vehicle thieves and is trying to catch the motorcycle thieves.