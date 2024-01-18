MP: 2 Kids Die After Accidentally Drinking Pesticide In Ujjain, Mother Serious

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, two kids, three and five years of age, died after they accidentally consumed the pesticide kept in the meadow, while their mother was cutting onions in the field on Tuesday afternoon.

The two innocent daughters of the woman were playing while sitting on a ramp, during which they drank the pesticide kept there and became unconscious. Thinking that her daughters were dead, the mother also drank the poisonous substance.

The family took all three to the hospital where both the girls died during treatment, while the mother is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Pooja (30), wife of Sardar, a resident of Petisiya police station area Makdon, had gone to the field to harvest onion crops with daughters Poonam (5) and Chiki (3) on Tuesday afternoon. During this time, both the daughters were playing sitting on the ridge of the field. Then, while playing, the kids drank the pesticide that was kept there after spraying on the crops and both of them became unconscious.

After some time, when Pooja’s attention went towards the daughters, she came to the paddock and saw that the daughters were lying unconscious and there was pesticide lying near them. Seeing this, Pooja tried to bring the daughters back to consciousness but when they did not wake up, Pooja thought that the daughters had died and due to this, Pooja also drank the poison.

Noticing all three unconscious, her mother-in-law Dhulibai, who was working in the fields there, raised an alarm and called the villagers and took the three- mother and two daughters- to the district hospital.

According to family members, Chiki died during treatment in the hospital at around 5 pm, while Poonam died at 12 pm. When Pooja’s condition became critical, she was admitted to a private hospital. The last rites of the kids will be performed in Ujjain. Pooja’s husband Sardar works as a street vendor selling blankets. He had gone to work at the time of the incident.