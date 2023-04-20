MP: 2 Jhabua men arrested for preparing fake birth certificate to benefit ineligible women under Ladli Behna Yojana

Representative Image |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua police arrested two people on Thursday on charges of forgery and seized more than 20 fake birth certificates on the spot, as informed by additional SP PL Kurve.

ASP Kurve said the matter was reported at Jhabua district headquarters, where accused duo Rinku Rathore, a resident of Sidheshwar Colony, Jhabua and Deepak Solanki, a resident of Rajwada Chowk, Jhabua, were preparing fake birth certificates and charging Rs 500.

During the course of the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused duo prepared the fake birth certificates on behalf of people ineligible for the Ladli Behna Yojana. On the basis of these certificates, ineligible beneficiaries could manage to take advantage of the scheme.

ASP Kurve said that the police were constantly receiving complaints about making fake birth certificates.

The accused informed that they used to prepare fake birth certificates for ineligible beneficiaries only by asking for the names of the parents and their place of residence. They charge Rs 500 per certificate.

The police booked both the accused under Sections 420, 464, and 468 of the IPC. Now police trying to ascertain the entire nexus involved in the forgery.