MP Shankar Lalwani writes a letter to CM Chouhan, demands aerocity to make Indore more business-friendly

Lalwani has said in the letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that Aerocity should be built on the economic corridor to be built between Indore Airport and Pithampur.

In fact, many hotels, conference centres, etc. are built in one place near major airports in the country and the world so that people coming for business do not need to go to the city and their stay and business-related work can be done from around the airport. This is what is commonly called aerocity.

People arriving for business from the big metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore stay in Aerocity itself, where they hold business meetings, conferences, etc. Due to this, the traffic pressure in the city is reduced, and the proximity of the airport also saves the passengers time.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said that due to the presence of Aerocity, commercial activities also increase rapidly in the city and people get employment opportunities. Indore is a very fast-growing city, and with the formation of Aerocity, the pace of development will accelerate here.