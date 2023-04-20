Indore: Students invents anti-sleep alarm to keep drivers awake, prevents accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City students have developed an anti-sleep alert system to prevent road accidents. It buzzes when driver falls asleep and automatically halts the vehicle.

“When the driver's eyes are closed, a sensor in the system triggers a buzzer to rouse him up. The car's wheel stops and the vehicle cannot move if the driver's eyes are still closed after the buzzer has sounded”, said the students.

Five students worked together for three weeks to build the sleep-anti-alarm system. After a bus accident in the Hoshangabad district, one of the students said that he was motivated to create an alarm system for truck and bus drivers. It appeared that the motorist was sleeping at the steering wheel when the tragedy occurred.

ANI has shared a video on Twitter of students demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm system. Following the video, several Twitter users commended the students' efforts while others voiced concerns about the system's need for improvement.

What if the sensor produces a false value at 100k speed? said one Twitter user. One person said, "But stopping the wheels all of a sudden can do more damage...no," while another said, "What about the wheels?" The anti-sleep alarm created by students is quite simple and has not yet entered production. There might need to be a lot of testing and fixing initially

It is an effort in the right direction, though, as India sees a lot of road accident cases when the motorist falls asleep. It typically happens on highways where truck and bus drivers are required to work at night or operate their vehicles for extended periods of time without rest.

