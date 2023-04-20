Indore: 600 jobs on offer on Thursday

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day job fair is being organised in the city on Thursday. More than 600 youths will be given an opportunity to get jobs in reputed private sector companies. Deputy director employment PS Mandloi informed that the job fair will be held from 10:30 am to 03:00 pm at the District Employment Office premises, near District Trade and Industry Center at Pologround. In the fair, many reputed companies like- Rooprang Stores, Manpower Services Be Able, Checkmate Services, Shyam Automotive, Patel Motors, Just Dial and Kalp Monetary etc. will offer more than 600 different jobs like sales executive, technician, telecaller marketing, team leader, security guard, helper, pecker, operator etc. on attractive salary.

Representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants by interviewing them. Employment will be given to applicants between 18 and 45 years of age whether literate or illiterate. Applicants can participate in the fair by bringing copies of bio-data along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of certificates of other certificates like Aadhaar card etc.