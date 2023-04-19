Indore: 411 schools did not provide student data, notified of possible de-recognition

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector handed over notice to 411 schools for not providing details of students for database creation and warning them of de-recognition. District collector also warned them of possible consequences including termination of school’s recognition if they failed to comply with the instructions and provide details of students.

District school education department on the instructions of state education department is preparing beta version of students’ database. The database will have details of all students studying in government and private schools across the state.

All the schools were informed about the same and were required to submit the details to District Education Officer (DEO).

The portal is being prepared by the administration for redressal of interdepartmental matters. Through the portal, the administrations will monitor schools and further solve issues if any.

A demo of the Inter Departmental Issue Management System portal was played in the meeting of the interdepartmental coordination committee. Further, the notices were sent out.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Additional Collector Dr Ajay Dev Sharma, District Panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma and Additional Collector Sapna Lovenshi sent out the notices with a last warning for the schools.

Further, other letters to schools sought suggestions for the name of the portal. Suggestions for the name can be submitted to the District e-Governance Manager Ankita Porwal.

Dr Ilayaraja T said, “All the schools have been asked to compulsorily prepare a database of their children and must provide details as informed for the portal.”

Action was against the schools who failed to prepare the database. Further, instructions with regards to further actions were given to District Education Officer Manglesh Vyas and District Project Coordinator Akshay Singh in this regard.

Notices were handed over to about 411 schools, which did not show interest and failed to provide data. As per collector’s instructions, if these schools fail to provide the details in stipulated time, then the process of de-recognition will be initiated.

There are more than 8.5 lakh school students in Indore district, who study in 2,350 private schools. On the other hand, about 1.5 lakh students are studying in 1,170 government schools.