Indore Commodities Buzz of April 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – April 19, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - 5150

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8100 - Rs 8300

Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8400

Toor Nimari Rs 7400 – Rs 8000

Moong Best Rs 8500 – Rs 8800

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7800

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 60350 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 71400 (per kg)

