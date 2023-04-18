Indore: Clouds keep day temperature in check

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather following a hot day kept the rising temperature at bay on Tuesday as it remained below the temperature recorded on Monday. Many areas of the city also experienced drizzling in the evening.

However, the morning and noon remained hot as temperature remained above 38 degrees Celsius. The night temperature also remained at 23 degrees Celsius mark.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the weather would remain the same for two days.

The current rise in temperature is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan into the state for the past few days while the moisture incursion is causing cloudy weather in the evening. The sky has remained partially cloudy since Monday evening but did not result in any relief for the people.

With the continuous rise in temperature, people were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

“There will be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 1-2 degrees in the coming days,” Meteorological Department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal.