Mayor-in-Council meeting held in Indore: STP plants to be built at 3 places under Namami Gange project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Namami Gange project under which Rs 511 crore has been sanctioned for Indore, Mayor-in-Council on Tuesday approved construction of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at three places in the city.

While one 120 MLD plant would be set up in place of 78 and 12 MLD plants at Kabitkhedi, a 35 MLD plant will come up near the Lakshmibai statue at Kila Maidan and one 40 MLD plant will come up at Kanadia.

“Approval was granted by MiC for the STPs under Namami Gange Project,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters after the MiC meeting.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, MiC members Rajendra Rathore, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Ashwini Shukla, Jeetu Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Nandkishore Pahadia, Rakesh Jain, Manish Sharma Mama, Rajesh Udawat and senior municipal officials were present in the meeting.

Apart from STPs, the MiC also gave approval for Rs 25.91 crore to lay primary and sewerage line in colonies as part of the purification of Kanh river from Chanakyapuri to Rajmohalla (via Annapurna Road, Usha Nagar Road, Usha Nagar, Vaishnav Polytechnic, MOG Lines and Gangwal).

“The MiC also gave its nod to a proposal for appointment of a consultant for the approval and implementation of the approved sewerage-related works,” Bhargav said.

The IMC also decided the policy for tubewell digging and installation of motor pumps and zone-wise allotment of areas to the agency for sterilisation/rabies vaccination work of stray dogs.

Besides, approval was also given to increase the rate of dearness allowance payable to government servants from January 2023. Likewise, a proposal was approved for inviting rates of water tankers of different capacities under the Water Department, Swachh Bharat Mission and Horticulture Department.

Besides, approval was given for inviting tenders for the appointment of consultant for new overhead tanks built under Project Amrit Jal Praday, operation maintenance work of distribution feeder main pipeline and SCADA and other water supply related construction works.