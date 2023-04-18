World Heritage Day: Delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives appreciate Bhopal's rich heritage as they take a walk to the corridors of history

Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Heritage Walk,’ was organised in Bhopal to conclude the two-day sub-regional conference on World Heritage on Tuesday.

Representatives from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and various states of India including the Principal Secretaries of culture and tourism of all states participated in the event that was being for the first time in Madhya Pradesh.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), the walk started from Kamla Park, passing through Rajbhoj Setu, Gauhar Mahal, Iqbal Maidan and Sadar Manzil. It was divided into two groups. One--led by guide Ajay Chauhan and the other by guide and historian Sikandar.

The Delegates of UNESCO Sub-Regional Conference appreciated the heritage of the city as they visited the corridors of rich history.

Sharing his experience, Secretary of Ministry of Buddhasasna, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Sri Lanka, Somarathne Vidanapathirana said, “ I am enjoying and learning about MP in the conference. These ancient monuments hold a significant importance and it is crucial to conserve them for our future generations so they learn about our history."

Rajendra Chauhan from Himachal said Bhopal is very prosperous in terms of architecture and heritage. The lakes and planning of the city is very unique. “ It seems that Bhopal has preserved the history of the medieval period which is very rare to see,” he added.

The conference was organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city. The event which began on Monday was organised for the first time in Madhya Pradesh.