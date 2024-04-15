MP: 2 Days On, Accused Driver Still At Large; Police Intensify Probe

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Despite two days since a woman lab technician met with a tragic death on Raidas Marg, authorities have yet to apprehend the accused. Barwani remained gripped by shock and outrage as the search for the driver responsible for the offence had not succeeded. The heart-wrenching event occurred on a fateful Saturday morning as an excise constable was escorting his wife to the bus stand on his motorcycle.

A collision with a sand-laden tractor-trolley resulted in the woman's fall, followed by a horrific act as the tractor driver callously ran over her before fleeing the scene. The CCTV footage captured the chilling sequence of events, revealing crucial details that investigators are diligently analysing.

In response to the tragedy, the local police swiftly initiated a thorough investigation, but the elusive nature of the culprit has posed significant challenges. A tractor trolley was impounded on Saturday afternoon, pending scrutiny to ascertain its connection to the incident through meticulous comparison with the CCTV evidence. Meanwhile, concerns escalate over the rampant exploitation of sand mines in the region, fuelled by the diminishing backwater of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Illegal sand transportation, facilitated by a network of mafias, continues to flourish, underscoring the pressing need for stricter enforcement measures. Reports also highlight the brazen activities of the sand mafia, who profit from the financial vulnerability of workers by illicitly stocking and selling sand behind the new SP office.

Despite mounting evidence, authorities have yet to take decisive action against these flagrant violations. As the community grapples with grief and calls for justice reverberate, the search for the driver and ongoing investigation into the tragic incident remains at the forefront of law enforcement efforts. Kotwali police station officials reaffirm their commitment to bringing the perpetrator to justice, assuring the public that every lead will be pursued until closure is achieved in this harrowing case.