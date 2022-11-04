MP: 170 bags of fertiliser seized in Sardarpur, 2 booked

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 170 bags of fertiliser have been recovered from an unauthorised vehicle of Shree Krishna Traders situated on Barkheda road of Sardarpur Tehsil on Thursday. The trader was asked to produce relevant documents for the fertiliser, failing which, SDM apprised the Agriculture Department about the seizure. Following which, the officer of the Agriculture Department Rajesh Barman reached Rajod police station and handed over the records to the police to initiate action against the accused.

A case was filed against two persons identified as Amjad Hussain, a resident of Kadodkala village and trader Arjun Choudhary, a resident of Barmandal village under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. He alleged the bags were to be sold in the black market during the dire shortage of fertilisers in the region. It is noteworthy that SDM Chauhan earlier had confiscated a truck full of urea from Barmandal area on October 20. SDM added that further action against malpractices like hoarding, black marketing, or diversion of fertilizers would continue.

Ahead of the Rabi season, SDM Rahul Chouhan is taking action to prevent the black marketing of fertilisers and keep a check on the illegal sale of fertilizers in the region following the instructions of District Collector Pankaj Jain.