Sardarpur: 4 held for online cricket betting 

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift action, Rajgarh police have arrested four people for allegedly organising online cricket betting in India vs South Africa match here at a salon located in Rajendra Colony, opposite Udai Palace in Rajgarh district.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off that a few people were betting on India vs South Africa cricket match in a salon shop on Thursday night, two police teams did a recce of the area and after preliminary verification of the information, raided the salon and caught the 4 accused red-handed.

Primary probe suggested that the four suspects were taking bets from people through phone-based cricket betting applications. They had asked betters to install the app on their phones.

While these bets were being taken during the match on the end result and other aspects, they were to be settled the next morning. On which, a case has been registered under the relevant section of the Information Technology Amendment Act.

Giving information, Rajgarh SHO Kamal Singh Panwar informed Free Press that those who have been arrested have been identified as Abdul Aziz, Akash Dhanak, a resident of Rajgarh, Khalil Khan and Imraan Rashid. The cops seized LED TV, Set Top Box, 4 mobile phones, Rs 7,600 cash, a register in which bets were being noted which amounted to Rs 27,600. Head constable Ravindra Jat, constable Satyapal Jat and the entire team played a crucial role in the matter.

