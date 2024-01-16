MP: 1,600 Govt Teachers Upset Over DA Dues

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among 1,600 government teachers in Dhar district as they have not yet received three arrears installments of their 4% dearness allowance, despite the clearance from the Madhya Pradesh government finance department. The delay in payment has left the teachers feeling frustrated and ignored, leading them to demand immediate action from the authorities.

According to the information, the finance department issued an order on July 19, 2023, increasing the dearness allowance of government employees by four percent with effect from January 1, 2023, and ordered to give the benefit of this increase in the salary for August. Accordingly, the government employees were supposed to receive a 4 per cent increase in their dearness allowance from January 1, 2023.

However, the department heads had been instructed to pay the arrears in three equal installments along with the salaries of October, November, and December.

Unfortunately, the arrears have not been paid as per the order, causing resentment among the teachers and defying the government's directive. According to departmental sources, the development block office in Sardarpur had attempted to submit the bills twice, but they were returned due to errors. Experts believe that the clerks and part-time operators responsible for generating the bills are facing difficulties in understanding the process.

As a result, the teachers are angry and frustrated. Development block education officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal has stated that half of the bills for the three installments have been generated, and the remaining half will be processed soon. Earlier, the delegation of the tribal welfare teachers association met district treasury officer Mansingh Damar and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate payment of three installments of the pending four percent dearness allowance to teachers.