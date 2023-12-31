MP: 150 LPG Cylinders Seized In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to curb the unlawful use of LPG gas cylinders in Dewas, a joint team of administration, revenue, police and food department seized illegal gas-related equipment and cylinders from various commercial establishments.

District supply officer Shalu Verma said that eight gas cylinders and three gas transfer machines in Sonkatch, 15 gas cylinders in Tonkhurd section, 11 gas cylinders in Bagli and 116 gas cylinders, and four gas transfer machines in Kannaud were seized during the operation.

A total of 150 domestic gas cylinders and seven gas transfer machines were confiscated from various places, including Sonkatch, Tonkhurd, Bagli and Kannaud. The seized items, valued at Rs 3,63,748, have been seized. A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act 1955. Emphasising the importance of human safety, legal action is being pursued against the individuals involved in such illegal activities.

Earlier, junior supply officer Dewas seized 189 gas cylinders, one gas transfer machine, a pickup vehicle, and other materials from Gadaishapipalya village in Dewas. The total seizure was valued at Rs 9,80,950.