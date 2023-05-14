MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 13-day Summer Camp concluded at CM Rise Government Model Higher Secondary School with a display of various artefacts. Students also gave a kathak performance. Principal in-charge Manoj Sohni encouraged students to recognise their inherent talent and work continuously on it. Many officials of the education department and a large number of parents were present in the programme. Guests Dhirendra Kumar Joshi, FD Khan and Pritam Singh Devda praised the work of children. The parents also expressed happiness over activities of their wards. The programme was conducted by Vivek Jain and gratitude was given by Harendra Singh Tomar.