 MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

Many officials of the education department and a large number of parents were present in the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:11 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 13-day Summer Camp concluded at CM Rise Government Model Higher Secondary School with a display of various artefacts. Students also gave a kathak performance. Principal in-charge Manoj Sohni encouraged students to recognise their inherent talent and work continuously on it. Many officials of the education department and a large number of parents were present in the programme. Guests Dhirendra Kumar Joshi, FD Khan and Pritam Singh Devda praised the work of children. The parents also expressed happiness over activities of their wards. The programme was conducted by Vivek Jain and gratitude was given by Harendra Singh Tomar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shocked after watching viral video of tiger roaming...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

MP: Little Angels School students shine in CBSE Board

MP: Little Angels School students shine in CBSE Board

MP: Central India Academy students excel in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

MP: Central India Academy students excel in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

Indore: 19th century KEM School building to be developed as library, MGM Medical college finalizes...

Indore: 19th century KEM School building to be developed as library, MGM Medical college finalizes...