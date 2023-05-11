 Madhya Pradesh: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shocked after watching viral video of tiger roaming free in Mhow
“Having said that…Truly incredible to witness this sight, generates feelings of wonder, magnificence, fear and bewilderment all in one,” the actress wrote on twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a tiger roaming free in Mhow’s Army War College is doing rounds on social media these days, and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly was shocked to recognise that the place in the video is barely a five minutes drive from her parents place.

Quoting a tweet from the Free Press Madhya Pradesh twitter account, the actress wrote, “Oh my God ! This seems to be near DSOI , 5 minutes drive from my parents house …. Shuddering (thinking I could have been a snack considering )I often go for runs on this road, that too after sunset whenever I am in Mhow.”

“Having said that…Truly incredible to witness this sight, generates feelings of wonder, magnificence, fear and bewilderment all in one,” she further added.

Notably, Celina’s family is now settled in Mhow and her father is a retired army personnel.

Celina has appeared in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. She has been working with the Trans and the LGBTQIA+ community as an activist since the last two decades.

