 MP: Efforts on to trap tiger caught on camera on Army War College campus in Mhow
MP: Efforts on to trap tiger caught on camera on Army War College campus in Mhow

The big cat was first captured in CCTV cameras while it was roaming near gate no. 3 of the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger that strayed into the Army War College (AWC) campus at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district a few days back has again been caught on camera in the premises amid efforts to trap it, officials said on Thursday.

A video clip of the tiger wandering on the AWC campus has gone viral on social media platforms.

It was also seen at the house of a retired senior Army officer on Mhow-Mandleshwar road on Monday, Deputy Forest Range Officer Pawan Joshi said.

"The tiger was again caught on camera on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on the campus, two days after it was first sighted in the premises," he said.

Forest rescue team is searching for the striped-animal in and outside the campus and two cages have been put up to trap it, officials said.

"Our efforts have not been successful so far," Joshi said.

