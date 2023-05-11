 Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan rolled out in district
Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan rolled out in district

On the first day, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat participated in the camp organised at village Budhi Barlai under the campaign.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FPJ File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan was rolled out in the district on Wednesday.

On the first day, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat participated in the camp organised at village Budhi Barlai under the campaign. At the camp, he distributed certificates to more than 250 villagers.

Addressing the program organized on this occasion, Silawat said that the campaign is being organised to provide benefits of government's schemes and services to the common people. He appealed to the public to become aware and take advantage of these schemes and services.

article-image

