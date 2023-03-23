Mosquito menace: Worried mayor’s mantra to health dept, IMC officials; Intensify fogging, work in tandem to eradicate the threat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of rising mosquito menace, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav chaired a meeting with health department officials to devise a plan to tackle it.

After Free Press raised the issue of surge in mosquito density in its March 22 edition, Mayor asked health department and IMC officials to work in tandem to devise a plan to eradicate vectors and vector-borne diseases.

During a review meeting with health department officials on Wednesday, Bhargav also inquired about testing and treatment facilities in view of surge in cases of viral diseases, including suspected cases of H3N2.

“Frequent changes in weather condition are causing the surge in viral diseases and the mosquito menace in the city. The health department and the IMC should work in tandem to deal with the cases and keep the city safe,” Bhargav said. He also asked the IMC team to intensify fogging in areas concerned and urge people to take steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds in their surroundings.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said, “The mayor has directed us as well as his team to intensify steps to control the mosquito menace. We will share with the IMC the list of areas where we are running repeat activities. We will take help of the civic body in fogging across the city.”

IMC’s health department in-charge Ashwini Shukla, water works in charge Abhishek Sharma ‘Bablu’, health officers Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, Dr Uttam Yadav and others were present. CMHO Dr BS Saitya led the health department’s team constituted with civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal, Dr Tarun Gupta, Dr Daulat Patel, Dr Sunil Gangarade, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, and Dr Ajay Gupta.