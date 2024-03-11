 Morning Walk Not Safe For People In Indore
A girl walking in the street with her friend was teased by three youths but no policemen were there at the time of the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
On March 5

A girl walking in the street with her friend was teased by three youths but no policemen were there at the time of the incident. The antisocial elements also pelted stones on an elderly man for helping her in the posh Tilak Nagar area in the morning. However, after the intervention of the caretaker of a temple and the residents of the area, the accused fled from there. Later, three people including a minor boy were caught by the police in connection with the same but the incident raised questions over police patrolling in the area.

On May 22, 2023

A 62-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of her jewellery by unidentified men when she was on morning walk in the Aerodrome area. The woman was found in an injured state by another person on a walk and he had informed the police about the incident. No policemen were there on morning patrolling in that incident too.

March 07, 2023

Two women, who were walking in the street were stabbed by two miscreants in the Annapurna area. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV and the two men who came from their rear first tried to snatch their gold chains and when they failed, they stabbed one of the women injuring her critically and fled the scene.

May 26, 2023

A 72-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in Shri Vihar Colony in the Bhanwarkuan area. The two bikers first stopped the woman and then threatened her. After that they fled with her gold chain.  

