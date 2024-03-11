Indore: Retired PHE Officer Robbed By 2 Men On Scheme 140 Main Road |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired officer of the PHE department was robbed of his gold chain and gold ring by two persons in a car on Scheme Number 140 Main Road. He was on morning walk when the robbers asked direction to go to Ujjain and later robbed him at knife point. A car without registration number was seen in the CCTV but the accused were untraceable till the filing of the report.

This is the second incident of anti-social activity in the Tilak Nagar police station area within a week. 78-year-old Ramniwas Bharani, a resident of Vaibhav Nagar area, was walking on Saturday morning when he was stopped by two men in a car around 7 am.

The co-passenger of the car asked the direction for going to Ujjain and when he started showing them the direction, the accused came out of the car and threatened him with a knife to him. The accused later snatched the victim’s gold chain and his ring and fled the scene.

The elderly man got scared at the sight of the knife and meekly complied with the accused’s demand. After the accused fled the scene, Bharani informed his family members and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigating officer SI Sanjay Chouhan from Tilak Nagar police station informed the Free Press that according to the complainant, there were two men in the car.

The car was seen in the CCTV installed near the spot but the car was without a registration number so the police were clueless about the accused till Sunday night. It was believed that the accused had first stolen the car and later they committed the crime. However, the CCTVs of other locations are also being examined, Chouhan added.