More Than 1 Lac Commit Suicide Every Year In India: Dr Rathi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than a lakh commit suicide every year in India, citing this from a study conducted by World Health Organisation (WHO), consultant psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi addressed a seminar on ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ organised by Create Stories, an NGO. Addressing the gathering of youngsters and parents at a yoga centre on Friday, Dr Rathi said, “World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on 10 September, according to WHO, about 1 lakh people commit suicide every year in India.”



He added that every second in the world someone tries to commit suicide. “Why does this happen… It happens when people reach this state of mind and think that ‘there is nothing left in life now’ then thoughts of suicide arise,” Dr Rathi explained.

He added that most of those who commit suicide are people aged 15-29 years, as stated in WHO’s report. “From this it can be inferred that most of those who commit suicide are teenagers and young people,” Dr Rathi said.

Further, it has been noted that study pressure and unemployment are the main reasons for suicide at this age.



“Suicide can be prevented in 80 percent of the cases with help,” Dr Rathi said. He added that research shows that the best way to prevent suicide is to recognize its signs, symptoms of depression and disorder, so that the person can be treated in time.



Watch-out for these changes in behaviour

Changing behaviour often signals to suicidal tendencies. You must watch out for these warning signs:

• Making plan or researching ways to die

• Withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away important items, or making a will

• Taking dangerous risks such as driving extremely fast

• Displaying extreme mood swings

• Eating or sleeping more or less

• Using drugs or alcohol more often

