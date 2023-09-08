Indore: Prez Likely To Be Chief Guest At DAVV Convention In January

President of India Droupadi Murmu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu is likely to be the chief guest of the convocation scheduled to be held at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in the month of January 2024.

According to information, the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff has given its verbal confirmation that the President would attend the convocation if it is held in January next year.

Initially, the university had planned the convocation in the month of September. They had invited the President for the convocation but she was pre-occupied. The university, therefore, had dropped the idea as it wanted the President to be the chief guest of the convocation to be held in its diamond jubilee year.

The university officers have been reportedly in touch with the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff for her dates.

The university sources said that the university officials have got verbal confirmation from the staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan for January 2024. The university is now going to send an official invitation letter to the President seeking her consent for convocation.

