Monkey Goes Craze: Dozen People Injured In Attack In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): More than 12 people were injured after a monkey went craze here in Jawad village of Neemuch district.

The monkey had been causing havoc in the area, damaging property and injuring people.

Forest department rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and skillfully aimed tranquillizer darts at the monkey to safely capture it.

Locals informed them that the monkey causing problems for them for the last four days. Within four days the monkey had injured more than 12 people.

Informed by the locals, the rescue team of the special forest department from Ujjain-Indore reached and identified the monkeys. The tail of one monkey was cut off while the leg of the other monkey was cut off.

After which the tailed monkey was safely rescued by giving him tranquilliser shot.

According to the information, this rescue operation lasted about 2 hours. Another monkey is being searched by the forest department.