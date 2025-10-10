Indore News: Both Congress, BJP Bay For Reinstated Officials’ Blood |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) council meeting on Wednesday witnessed high drama and heated exchanges as corporators from both the BJP and Congress, along with independents, joined hands to demand termination of three officials accused in the Chandan Nagar illegal signboard controversy.

The officials, who were earlier suspended for allowing the installation of illegal signboards bearing religious names, were reinstated within just 20 days, triggering outrage across party lines. The incident, BJP corporators warned, could have led to serious communal tension in the city.

Raising the issue during question hour, BJP corporator Mahesh Choudhary questioned how the suspended officials were reinstated despite an ongoing departmental inquiry (DE). “The inquiry committee had found them prima facie guilty. Their reinstatement within 20 days is shocking and unacceptable,” he said.

Choudhary demanded an explanation from municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, who initially refrained from commenting. Later, the newly joined commissioner clarified that the departmental inquiry was still in progress and reinstatement “can be done at any time.”

Unconvinced, Choudhary pressed for an immediate proposal to terminate the officials, saying the matter was too serious to await completion of the inquiry. His demand drew rare bipartisan support, with both BJP and Congress corporators, as well as independents, backing the call.

Mayor intervenes amid ruckus

As the debate intensified, Speaker Munnalal Yadav suggested allowing seven more days to complete the inquiry. However, the commissioner sought additional time, leading to chaos in the House.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav intervened, condemning the conduct of the three officials and directing that they not be assigned any work until the inquiry concludes. “The departmental inquiry must be completed at the earliest, and the officials in question shouldn’t be assigned work during the duration,” Bhargav said.

The House accepted the proposal, following which the meeting resumed its regular proceedings.

Congress raises Gandhi photo issue

In another dramatic moment, Congress corporator Raju Bhadoriya questioned why Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph was missing from the council hall. Bhargav replied that he had assured Bhadoriya about the installation of Gandhi’s statue outside the Atal Bhavan, but the latter insisted on having Gandhi’s photo displayed inside the House. He later gifted a framed photo of Gandhi to the Speaker.

BJP corporator Jitu Yadav added that a photograph of Dr BR Ambedkar should also be placed in the hall.

Uproar over NSA remark

Tensions escalated when BJP corporator Yogesh Gander took a jibe at Bhadoriya, saying the House did not need advice “from someone arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).”

An enraged Bhadoriya denied the allegation and challenged Gander, flexing his muscles, declaring he was “ready to take on anyone but won’t tolerate false charges.”

The remark sparked chaos as BJP corporators stormed into the well of the House, accusing Bhadoriya of insulting the council. Congress members also entered the well, leading to a brief standoff. The situation was defused after intervention by Bhargav and Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey, allowing proceedings to continue.

Why construction on BRTS

Congress corporator Fauzia Sheikh Aleem asked as to why a tender worth Rs 14 crore for construction on BRTS is being invited when orders for demolition of the corridor had been issued by the High Court. In reply, MiC member Rajendra Rathore replied that the amount will be spent on construction of central divider and reconstruction of bus stops on the 10.5 km stretch.

[Story by Staff Reporter]