Indore News: Contradictory Orders In MY Hospital Draw Flak After Rat Bite Incident

Indore News: Food Distribution Banned Inside Rat-Ridden MYH | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative handling of the notorious rat bite incident at MY Hospital which caused the death of two new born babies) has sparked controversy, with MGM Medical College facing criticism over conflicting official orders regarding a key suspended official.

On September 3, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria suspended Dr Mukesh Jaiswal, the assistant superintendent and building in-charge of MY Hospital, instructing that he remain stationed at the college during the suspension.

However, a new order dated October 1, issued by MY Hospital, listed Dr Jaiswal as a member of the committee responsible for purchasing drugs, surgical items and medical supplies raising serious questions about administrative consistency.

The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), a prominent tribal youth organization, has condemned the development. National president of the organization advocate Lokesh Muzalda alleged that the contradictory orders raise doubts if the college administration ever intended to take the rat bite incident seriously.

“This is not just about paperwork. It shows a lack of will to hold anyone accountable. The government must clarify: was the suspension ever revoked? If not, why was Dr. Jaiswal assigned new duties?” Muzalda said, demanding a high-level probe under the direction of chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

In response to the backlash, MY Hospital superintendent Dr Basant Ningwal issued a clarification stating that Dr Jaiswal’s inclusion in the October 1 order was a clerical mistake.

“As he was part of the previous purchase committee, his name was mistakenly carried forward in the new order. This has now been corrected. Dr Jaiswal remains under suspension,” said Dr. Ningwal.

Cong accuses govt of protecting guilty

The Congress has strongly criticized the state administration, alleging that officials responsible for the incident are not only being shielded but also being rewarded.

Party leaders Rajesh Choukse, Girdhar Nagar and Amit Chaurasiya demanded that the rat bite inquiry report be made public immediately and called for criminal proceedings against dean Dr Ghanghoria, superintendent Dr Ningwal, other responsible officials and Agile, the private firm tasked with hospital maintenance.