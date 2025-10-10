Indore News: Academics From 13 Countries Gather At IIM-I For ‘Setu’ | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), known for its dynamic global collaborations and steadfast commitment to building bridges of academic excellence, hosted the second edition of its International Partners’ Day - SETU: Bridging Academic Excellence - on Wednesday.

The event brought together academics and thought leaders from 17 premier partner institutions across 13 countries, including Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, Norway, Ireland, Germany, the United States, France, Brazil, South Africa, Sweden, Australia and Romania.

The gathering served as a vibrant forum for deepening institutional alliances, discussing the role of innovation and technology in advancing global education and co-creating pathways for a more sustainable and equitable future.

In his welcome address, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai highlighted IIM Indore’s continued evolution as a global institution deeply engaged in addressing some of the world’s most complex and pressing challenges.

He spoke about how the institute is tackling various “wicked problems”, ranging from income disparity and rural issues to urban challenges and environmental problems - through initiatives and collaborations that transcend geographical and disciplinary boundaries.

Rai emphasised that IIM Indore’s collaborations are not just academic exchanges but enduring relationships built on shared values and a collective commitment to societal progress.

A highlight of the event was the engaging panel discussion on “AI for Sustainability,” which featured an exceptional line-up of global experts: Dr Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, vice provost for internationalisation at the University of Denver; Prof Andrea Sianesi, dean at MIP Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business; Dr Julia Christine Balogun, dean at the University of Liverpool; and Dr Simon Fraser, international engagement lead and principal lecturer at Aberdeen Business School, Robert Gordon University.

The panellists examined how universities can serve as catalysts for responsible technological advancement, ensuring that AI not only enhances efficiency but also contributes to solving global social and environmental challenges.

The delegates were also treated to a captivating cultural excursion to the historic town of Maheshwar, a timeless gem nestled along the tranquil banks of the Narmada River. Renowned for its majestic temples, exquisite handloom sarees and regal architecture, Maheshwar offered participants a glimpse into the region’s rich artistic and spiritual heritage. “The visit served as a fitting reminder of the deep cultural traditions that inspire creativity, resilience and community, values that resonate strongly with IIM Indore’s ethos,” said Rai.