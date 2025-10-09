Indore News: Accused Identified, One Detained In Vijay Nagar Stabbing Incident | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth, who had gone to celebrate his friend’s birthday, was stabbed to death by a group of four men outside a wine shop in the Vijay Nagar area following an argument for staring. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media in which the accused were seen assaulting and stabbing the deceased.

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that police examined the CCTV footage from the wine shop and managed to identify the accused. One of them has been detained, while the search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Parth Diwan, a resident of Sundar Nagar. Parth had gone to a wine shop in Scheme No 54 along with his friend Chirag to celebrate the latter’s birthday. During the gathering, an argument broke out between Parth and a group of men who were his acquittances over ‘staring.’

As soon as Parth came out after drinking, a group of four accused surrounded and attacked him with knives, stabbing him multiple times on his back, chest and abdomen. Though he tried to run, the accused caught him and continued stabbing. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Four stab wounds on back, one each on chest and abdomen

After the scuffle, the accused waited outside the drinking place near the wineshop for Parth. When he stepped out, they assaulted him and stabbed him four times in the back and once each in the chest and abdomen. The stab wound to the chest proved fatal.

Accused identified through QR code payment

Investigators revealed that one of the accused had made an online payment at the liquor shop. Using the QR code transaction details, the police traced and detained the suspect on Wednesday morning. The shop employees also confirmed his identity through CCTV footage.

Victim and accused both had previous assault case

ACP Aditya Patle said that both the victim and the accused had prior criminal cases registered against them. A few days back, they had a dispute but compromised before the matter could reach the police station.